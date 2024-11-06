Man shares bizarre family saga; 'My brother crashed my car, went to jail and now my FATHER is in jail.' UPDATED 3X

Well as luck would have it police were already aware of the accident and were driving in to check on the scene. Someone else had called them I guess. My parents tried to say that I was the one driving the car and they were just there to help me. I said that wasn't true, and my uncle backed me up. In fact, one of the cops that was there recognized my uncle and they had a chat.

Then they went to Dave and asked to see his license. Which I then found out was suspended after he'd crashed his previous car. Then they breath tested him. He wound up with cuffs slapped in his wrists while my mother was crying and begging the police not to take him away.