Man shares disturbing saga; 'I finally realized that something is VERY WRONG with my wife.' UPDATED

One time after work on Halloween, I was feeling particularly depressed for no reason. I don’t blame her for this, but she played a prank on me and jumpscared me (something we do every Halloween).

I started crying and having a breakdown because it was kind of the last straw for me after my shift. She laughed, and kept laughing, then went back to the living room and watched TV.

One time on Facebook, we found out that a classmate had been in a car accident. I told her, and she shrugged, saying that she didn’t really know her so it doesn’t matter.

It’s okay for her to not care about the victim, but the poor girl was heavily injured, and my memories of her from school were pleasant and she genuinely didn’t deserve what happened.