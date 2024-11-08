Man shares parenting saga; 'My wife had a mental break when I left her alone with the kids.' AITA? UPDATED

My good friend of 10+ years cut me off for choosing to give my wife another chance, her mom got arrested, we moved into a smaller house, another friend tried to break us up, my father passed away, I could go on, but you get the point.

Fast forward to October 2023, we are is such a spot that we have BOTH been sober since that party and we were more in love with each other than ever and we talked about a second baby.

We find out that she’s pregnant mid-October and start planning a reveal for Thanksgiving for family. Then, a few days after Halloween, she miscarries. This is where the feeling of not doing enough comes in.