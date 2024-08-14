Man shares shocking saga; 'My foster family of 11 years is kicking me out. I feel broken.' UPDATED 5X

My foster family of 11 years is kicking me out by the end of the week. I have no where to go and I feel broken.

I (18M) was told earlier today that I need to pack up and leave by the end of the week. I still feel in shock.

I was removed from my biological family when I was 7 due to issues with my parents, I was then placed in foster care and then matched with a couple who I will call the 'Peters' (it's not their real name, no matter how much I actually want to blast their real info I won't). The Peters were always really nice to me, and since I moved in when I was pretty young after a while I started to consider them my parents. I called them 'mum' and 'dad'. Treated them as my parents, treated their biological son as my brother.

I wasn't their only foster child, they also have a 9 year old boy who has lived with us for a little over a year. I was never adopted by them, I know why because they live off the fostering allowance. Something that never really bothered me, they told me that it didn't matter and that legality didn't make us a family. Which I believed. I went on their agency website earlier today and I found out that they are getting paid at least £2400 for me per month. Or at least they were. Since I turned 18 they stopped getting the allowance.

However they applied for a staying put arrangement for me, which meant they would continue getting paid something as they continue to support me and let me live with them. It wasn't as much, I think it was like £1000 per month. They told me they had it approved until I was 21, so I thought I'd be able to stay at least until I finished Uni.

They sat me down today and told me I had to leave. They told me that fostering is a business and that they couldn't afford to keep me on just the stay put arrangement allowance. They told me I had until the end of the week. 4 days. How generous of them. They said they need my room because they want to get a new foster placement. They literally told me it's 'not personal'. Like that makes me feel any fucking better. They said they would still consider me 'like a son', not 'their son' anymore. 'Like a son' And that they want to 'keep in touch'. What a joke.

They choose to kick me out. An 18 year old with no job. No income. No nothing. About to start university. Yet their bio-son who is 25 gets to stay?

So yeah. I guess fuck me right? I'm just the one no one ever wanted. I guess I wasn't ever truly part of their family.

Relevant comments

kucky94 responding to Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP)

You were 7 when you went into their care. They denied you the opportunity to find a real family who love you for you and not the $$ you brought in. Fuck them. You deserve better.

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP) responding to kucky94

I doubt anyone would have adopted me. I wasn't a great kid, in truth had more issues than a hospital piss pot. I wasn't a great kid in any sense. But I changed. Genuinely I changed.

I can't help but wonder if this is because of how I was as a young child.

Mini Update

25 July 2024 12:43PM

Okay, thank you guys for all your advice.

Honestly I was in a state of shock yesterday, maybe still am today. I wasn't thinking straight. I only slept two hours last night, thats all so I'm probably a little delirious today as well.

Firstly, I have contacted my Personal Advisor, he'll having an emergency meeting with me at half 1, so I'll have more details about what's going to happen to me then. He'll hopefully be able to sort out emergency accommodation for me.

Secondly, to those of you saying the Peters can't legally just give me 4 days notice to leave, I will definitely be mentioning this to my PA and get his advice on it. I don't want to stay here any longer than I need to because since they told me it's like I don't exist. They just look right through me. But I'm not going to move out until I have safe accommodation for me, I will outright refuse. I am not going to be made homeless.

Thirdly, those of you saying contact my Uni, I have an offer from them but its only conditional if I get my predicted A-levels. Hopefully I will, but since I'm not technically a student yet, I don’t know if they will actually provide any support yet.

Finally, I am also going to ensure that the staying put allowance stops, I will tell my PA today that it should surely be stopped if I’m not living with them.

Luckily I have some money saved, some people here have said I should be entitled to a bursary when I start Uni, and I’ll have my maintenance student loan to help me. I’ve already started looking for a job.

Update 2

25 July 2024 6:20PM

Okay hi everyone, I just got home and am feeling incredibly tired so this is just going to be a short update.

Basically I had a big long meeting with my PA and he was very sympathetic and felt upset that the Peters are treating me this way. We had one meeting and then I went to get food while he spoke to the Peters directly and then I came back to meet him again to let me know everything that has happened.

He's putting me on the list for social housing. I am hopful that it will not be long until I am able to get my own house. I recorded the meeting because I'm so sleep deprived and also I have really bad memory processing for long things like that because of my dyslexia/autism or something I'm not sure. I can listen to it again tomorrow after I've slept but from what I gather they will help me with paying for rent costs, I will also get some money to help pay for furniture and things like that.

When he spoke to the Peters I don't know if he said they had to keep me housed for a while or asked them to I'm not sure. But they've agreed to keep housing me until the end of August. So at least I don't have to worry about everything happening in 3 days times. He did tell me that if I feel uncomfortable I can be moved into a youth hostal place while they wait for a property to be available for me. But I said if I can I would rather stay with the Peters until I am ready to move. Even if it makes me feel a little uncomfortable.

He told me they will continue getting paid the Staying Put allowance until the day I offically move out, and then it will be stopped.

On a completely separate note, my best friend and I had a huge argument earlier. He said that I'm being ungrateful and honestly what he's said really hurt me. We had a huge argument. I just thought out of everyone he would get me and understand what I was going through. Maybe not.

Maybe I'm being unreasonable, I am really tired so maybe my emotions are just not being controlled well at the moment. I am going to talk to him tomorrow after I've slept and I'm hoping this argument will just blow over because I need him at the moment. I don't feel like I have anyone else.

Oh and I haven't read all comments because I didnt expect to get so many. thank you everyone who have offered support. It is genuinely so sweet and I am so thankful.

Relevant comments

jenay820

Glad things are working out. Don't worry about your friend. Right now you are in survival mode... trying to make sure you aren't on the streets. Hope everything keeps working out for you!

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP) responding to jenay820

He said I should be grateful that they “kept me” that long anyway. Like the fuck? I’m not a pet. He also said some other things like how it’s good that they’re going to help another child like I was. Which is true and I get that it’s a good thing what they’re doing to help people.

But Him saying those things make me feel like I’m being crazy for wanting to stay like I was promised by them?

Ugh I’m too tired and maybe I’m being irrational. I’m going to talk again with him tomorrow and say I’m sorry

Long and unimportant rant.

26 July 2024

It never bothered me that they were paid to keep me before. Genuinely never bothered me at all. I always knew I was a foster child, I was about 15 when I learnt that they were paid money to look after me. And I told myself it was a good thing. And it probably was. I got loving parents for 11 years, which is more than some people can say.

I just didn’t ever think they’d make me move out when the payments stopped being as high. I’ve found out that when I was still a child they were paid £111.82 per day for me. That’s £40,814 per year.

I had never felt different to the family, I had always felt loved and secure. I don’t understand why they have changed their minds about me. None of them will even look at me in the eyes anymore and it’s gotten to the point where I can’t leave my room anymore because all I feel is the absence of the love that used to be there.

I didn’t come down for any meal times, which was a rule that you had to before. If I didn’t go down before I wouldn’t have gotten any food. But mum brought it up to my room and knocked on the door to say she was going to leave it there for me. I’ve used that 100 times over and over again in my head to try and convince myself that they still love me.

I called her by her first name when I came home yesterday. Not “mum”, “Claire”. She looked upset when I did that and a part of me is happy about that and a part of me feels cruel for it. I knew it would hurt her and I did it anyway.

In some ways I wish she wakes up to the pain she’s causing me. I hope she takes it back and says that it is a lapse in judgment and that she loves me and wants me to stay. But if that were going to come I think it would have already.

I guess I’m not worth the £76 per day they lose by not replacing me with another foster child. When I feel bad about hurting them I remind myself they’re kicking me out to get an extra £76 a day. That’s what I’m worth to them.

£76 per day.

Relevant comments

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP)

I don’t expect anyone to read this or care. But I want to say thank you for the immense love you’ve all shown me. I feel nothing but gratitude to you all.

WIBTA for going NC with the family that raised me for 11 years?

26 July 2024

Okay I am going to try and condense this as much as possible.

Basically I (18M) got removed from my bio-family when I was 7. I got taken into foster care and was matched with a family called the “Peters”. I was then raised by the Peters for the remainder of my life, from 7 all the way until now.

They had originally told me that I was able to live with them indefinitely, as I considered the Peters my family. And they applied for a staying put order with me, which basically means they continued to get paid something like £250 by the government to recognise that they’re continuing to support a former foster child (me) after my 18th birthday.

As I said before, I was always told by the Peters I could say as long as I needed to to set myself up in life. Their bio-son (who I considered my brother) is 25 and still lives with them, he doesn’t work but did graduate university 2 years ago.

I have a conditional offer at a local university which I’m studying Classics with aims to become a teacher. I start in October (if I get my predicted A-Levels which I think I will).

But the Peters told me that I had to leave by the end of the week because they wanted to get another foster child, this is something they really sprung on me. And it’s been extremely difficult for me. I had to get in contact with my social worker who spoke with the Peters and now they’re letting me stay until the end of August but the whole family has changed.

I explained all this to my best friend, and I said I was considering going NC with them after I moved out. He ranted to me about ungrateful I’m being to them. And how they raised me for 11 years and now they want to give that to another child in a position like I was.

I get that, and that’s part of the reason why I feel so guilty. My friend isn’t speaking to me now calling me selfish for wanting to stay with the Peters like I was promised? And for them trying to get rid of me with 4 days notice. There were plans they could have taken to transition me into independent living before I turned 18 and they chose not to take part in them because they told me I could always stay with them.

The one time of my life I needed my friend and he’s gone too and I feel so alone and I can’t understand why he’s taking their side over mine.

I understand the argument that they will continue to help another child, but at the same time I just wish they didn’t have to throw me out to do so. When I suggested to my friend they could have asked their bio-son to move out instead of me and he just said I’m being selfish.

I still don't even know if I am going to go NC with them I just said I felt like doing it and I wish I didn't even say that because I didn't expect it to cause such an argument.

So, AITA?

Relevant comments

Top_Reveal_847

You poor kid, your friend is an AH and you're certainly not.

Even if there is another kid waiting and desperately in need, they could have and should have AT LEAST let you plan ahead more than a few days in advance, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Are you foster parents at least helping you find a place?

Edit to add that you should let someone at the university know. Idk how it's done where you are but some universities have programs for stuff like this

scotswaehey

Dude my cousin used to foster kids , she fostered 3 sisters and one other girl. I used the words used to because she adopted them as she wasn’t in if for the money!

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP) responding to scotswaehey

I don’t really even care that they were looking after me and getting money for it. It doesn’t bother me. I never knew how much they were getting to look after me, but I did know they were being paid. It does make me hurt and betrayed that they’re kicking me out for a difference of 70 something pounds a day.

The Peters found my reddit posts.

27 July 2024

The Peters' son (Jamie) has found the my original reddit post. I guess I should have been more carful with the details but my mind was so frantic at the point of writing it I just couldn't think straight. I'm not sure how he found it, but considering it has almost 10k upvotes and Jamie was the person who introduced me to reddit I guess it might have just popped up on his page? Does anyone know if it might have popped up to him because we're on the same network/in the same location?

A few hours ago Jaime came to my room. He showed me the original post and asked if I had written it. At first I tried to deny it, but I'm an awful liar so he just knew. He asked why I didn't tell him about this, and I said I thought he knew. He told me he had no idea and would not have supported his parents throwing me out if he did. He was told I requested to move out. He genuinely seemed shocked and appalled at the details in the post.

Against my wishes he shared the posts in the family group chat, he did this out of a place of wanting to defend me. 'Mum, dad, I really think you should read this and see the impact this is having on...' But I really wish he didn't do it.

They've both read the message but neither have responded. I have not left my room since. I'm really anxious right now. Like I'm at the level before a panic attack. I can feel one coming on.

Relevant Comments

polly6119

Stay calm and know that you did nothing wrong. They may try to gaslight you. They may lie to your brother. They don't have a good track record for being decent people. But no matter what they do, remember you did nothing wrong.

They cannot throw you out because of it. They have learned their lesson on that. I'm glad to know your brother didn't agree with their horrible decision and I'm glad that he found out. Him not looking you in the eye these past couple of days may have had something to do with the tension already in the air and him thinking you just up and wanted to leave.

I hope it turns out that they realize their mistakes and apologize profusely. But brace yourself for that not happening and that they may get upset with you for "airing dirty laundry". They may end up trying to guilt you and blame everything on you. They may do nothing.

Please please remember, no matter what they say and no matter what your ex best friend said, You. Did. Nothing. Wrong.Your feelings are valid. You deserve love. You did not deserve what they did to you.

What I'm going to send in the family group chat; is this a bad idea?

28 July 2024

To Matt and Claire.

I came to you as a 7 year old. A 7 year old who had never felt love or affection, or anything remotely nice. I was taught at a young age to fear those in authority. To fear the sudden changes in the moods of my birth parents. I was taught to bottle up my emotions and my pain and never show it. When I first came to you, my life was ruled by fear and anxiety.

I know my behaviours back then were awful, were a struggle to manage. I had been taught there were no consequences for some actions. And firm, scary and hard consequences for others. The worst part was that those actions never seemed to be consistent. I could do something one day and be praised by my birth family, and another day I would be beaten. Love was not something given, it was something earned. It was conditional and shallow.

You both showed me another way. You showed me love and affection, and at first it felt confusing and hard to comprehend. I couldn't see myself as anything more than a nuisance, I couldn't see why someone would love me. I couldn't understand why you weren't beating me. Do you remember me telling you "you can hit me if I be naughty, I won't mind" ? Slowly you taught me to trust and love myself, and those around me.

You showed me that no matter what I did, you wouldn't give up on me. You wouldn't send me away or hate me. And I really tried to make you. I know that. I was scared. You made me realise that it wasn't my own fault I was in care, and that I wasn't to blame for the things that happened to my birth family. You showed me appropriate outlets to my fears.

You showed me love, compassion, and kindness. The first day I remember feeling truly safe was when I was sitting in your arms at 8 years old watching Shrek. I still think back to that moment. It probably just felt like another day to you, but to me, it is a core memory in my life. It's a moment that shapes the way I see myself.

You sat up with me when I was worried about moving up to secondary school. You comforted me when my birth mum told me she no longer wanted to be part of my life. You were there when xx broke up with me when I was 15 years old and I felt like my whole world was ending again. You encouraged me to go beyond with my studies and apply to University. The most important thing you showed me was that I was worthy of being loved and respected.

You never gave up on me. I am who I am today because of what you did. I look at myself and I see compassion, and care, and kindness. And in those traits I see you. You weren't my birth family but you were my family. My only family.

I just... I don't know what changed. Why has there been a switch? Why have you gone from the loving and caring parents you were?

When I leave my room now, I no longer feel that love and kindness that brought my out of the pits of despair as a child. It's almost as if you have completely altered the way you see me, and I just can't understand why.

A few days ago you told me I had to move out. You gave me 4 days notice to leave my family. You sent me back into feeling like that child at 7 years old. I'm not saying this to guilt you or to ask you to let me stay. That has passed now and unfortunately I don't think I'll ever be able to see you the same way again. I understand if you were hard on money or if you wanted to help another child like me. But why not talk to me? Why spring it on me and then act like I don't matter? Why tell me it's just business? Did you think that would make it hurt less?

Since you told me my whole life has been turned upside down and I don't know how I will make it to the other side. If I had felt like this a few weeks ago, do you know who I would have gone to? I would have gone to you. I would have told you my worries and my fears, and you would have said the exact right thing and then we'd sit together and watch some awful TV show. And now, I have no one again. I feel like I'm being told for the second time in my life that I don't deserve a family. And this time I have no one to pick me up off the edge. That was always you mum and dad. It was always you I could rely on.

Why are you giving up on me now?

Relevant comments

JaayLovesWriting

Send it to them, let them know how you feel, how they hurt you and that they cannot expect you to ever contact them again after you leave. They need to know how you feel. Send it to them and if you want to, leave the GC. Because they may try to justify their actions and you don't need to hear it

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP) responding to JaayLovesWriting

The sad thing is I don't think I even want that. I want them to love me again.

I’ve contacted my PA, and I’m moving out today.

29 July 2024

My PA is allowing me to store my things I can’t take with me in his garage. It’s kind of him. He’s found me a place at a local hostel. I’ll get my own room apparently, which was a big deciding factor on if I wanted to move in or not.

The hostel works with the LA and houses a lot of care leavers (the English term for someone who has aged out of foster care) while they wait for their own houses.

I haven’t sent the message yet, but I know my foster brother Jamie has seen it. Yesterday I felt overwhelming emotions, today I feel none. I don’t know which is better. I’ll send it once I’m moved out.

I have a room, so I’ll be gone in a few hours. I still haven’t spoken to them, but I just can’t face it anymore. I am sick of being anxious and stressed about this.

I guess they did get their 4 day notice after all.

Edit 1-

I have just left the Peter's house for the last time. The room is ready for me at the hostel. I feel so weird and sad and lonely right now. I've ordered myself a pizza to have for dinner today, and my PA even paid for it!

I just want to get in bed and cry. My head is spinning thinking about everything I need to do.

Wish me luck everyone.

Edit 2-

I want to clarify something; I was hurt and in shock when I wrote my first post, but I want to make it understood that I was never eligible to be adopted. At first, the end goal for me was to reintegrate me into my birth family. By the time we knew that was never going to happen I wouldn't have accepted adoption as I wanted to keep my legal ties with my birth family. The Peters always told me it didn't matter that I didn't want to be adopted, and they loved me the same anyway. Maybe it wouldn't have changed anything, or maybe it would have.

They were paid fortnightly for caring for me, and they would get £1,565.48. That's £40,702.48 per year they got just to raise me. Which is about $52,295.77.

I keep thinking about that number. Was that all I was?

I wonder what I would change if I could go back in time.

Edit 3 -

I am settled in the hostel now. It’s not exactly luxury… to say the least. But at least I’m here now.

I sent the text message, very slightly altered from the one I wrote yesterday. And then I left the group chat. I also posted it on Facebook.

That was probably the wrong thing to do. I don’t know.

Final Update -

This is going to be my final update on all of this. I want to put everything behind me.

Claire rang me crying. Saying she had no idea I felt like this. How? How could she not know? She said she was sorry and begged me to come back. God. How do I ruin everything? She was telling me all these things about how she regrets the past few days so much and wishes she could take it all back.

I said this is not fair. She cannot throw me out and then call me crying. I said its manipulative. She just kept saying sorry. She said she loves me and wants me to come home. Jesus. This is just a lie, right? She must have known. Am I the bad person here, I feel so confused I don't know what to do?

I just hung up and then she started texting me and I blocked her. But now I feel like I'm the bad person here. I'm so tired of this. Of all of this.

I want nothing to do with any of them. I don't think Reddit is good for me. I'm not sure any of this is good for me. I'm going to delete the app. Sorry everyone.

Relevant Comments

calamitycurls

I’ve been following along with your updates as you post them OP, and I want to tell you that I’m so sorry you’re going through this, that you deserve better, and that you are so strong in a situation where you shouldn’t have to be. I’m glad your PA is helping you, and I wish you nothing but success and happiness. ❤️

Candid-Spot-5015 (OOP) responding to calamitycurls

Thank you.

I considered contacting my bio-mum, last time I spoke to her was when I was a young teen. But I think it might just be seeking out something to make myself feel more hurt and I don’t think I could deal with any more rejection.

To bigger and better things.

The Peters have a new foster boy living with them already

31 July 2024

When I brought up my concerns about them potentially doing the same thing they did to me to another child I was told they were going to be given extra guidance and support when children reach 17/18 and ensuring everyone is on the same page about staying put orders.

That’s it. Nothing else. Extra guidance. That’s all. Extra guidance.

Is that even a slap on the wrist?

My PA told me that they were “unfortunately” within their rights to ask me to leave after I turned 18.

I said about how they told me it was a “business decision” and they told me that unfortunately financial does come into decisions like this. Is that all I am, a financial decision?

Does this system seem fair to anyone? I feel like I’m losing my mind. There should be more of a punishment for them. I’m not saying they should be banned from fostering again. I don’t know.

I still feel all in a tizzy my mind just going crazy. I keep saying I’m not going to add anything else to this account but I genuinely have no one else to talk to about this. Jamie, as nice as he is, doesn’t understand me. And my friend just doesn’t get it at all.

Little Update.

7 August 2024

It's been a little while since my last post, I'm not sure why I'm even posting now, I'm just feeling really depressed today and I should be feeling happy.

I want to get this out the way first. You may have noticed I deleted everything on here, that was intentional, I want to move on. I haven't had any contact with any of the Peters' family since Jamie and I had our argument. I don't want anyone to interact with Jamie if he posts more, he is just attention seeking. If people have a copy of what Jamie wrote, I would appreciate it if you deleted them/didn't share them anywhere. The stuff he shared about me it was just to hurt me, it was some of the most shameful things I ever did, so I can understand if you don't want to support me after you read what it. If you do feel that way just know I'm really sorry for what I did as a child. It isn't who I am now, and it wasn't who I was then. I'm sorry if I hurt or mislead anyone, that wasn't my intention.

The Peters' have a new foster child already living with them. I mentioned this before but when I said I wanted it on their record that they tried to kick me out with no notice, I was told they would be given "extra guidance" if they have a child living with them start the process to aging out. I'm in two minds because honestly I feel like that is just a slap on the wrist and thing else. But at least someone will be watching over them in the future when one of their other foster children gets to 18.

I have some good news today, my PA got in contact with my first choice university (which is also the Uni he went to) and he somehow got them to convert their conditional offer into an unconditional offer, which means no matter what grades I get from my A-Levels I get to study there!! I don't even know how he managed to do it, I am so grateful for it. He's also got them to explain all the support I get as a care leaver, which is great. They're giving me FREE accommodation for the first year which has released a huge stress for me because I had no clue how I was going to get to Uni each morning, and they're going to lower the passing grade boundaries for me in my first year (though I hope I won't need this, I want to be getting good grades), and they're giving me a "starter pack" of important things I will need for my first year.

Even though all those good things are happening for me, I just don't feel happy. I'm trying not to show it but I actually really worried about starting Uni and I used to have the Peters' to help me, and Claire especially used to give me a lot of emotional support. I really feel like I'm missing part of myself. I feel stupid saying this, and you guys are probably going to tell me it's stupid but I just went the other day and watched the Peters' house from afar. They didn't know I was there, but I could see into the living room window and they were just acting normal and the new foster child was there also. I literally sat there for a few hours just watching. I really want to go and speak to them, but I know it's a bad idea. I shouldn't want them back, but I do.

I feel really isolated, which is probably why I've come back here to post.

Oh, and I do not give my consent for any person to re-upload this or anything else I posted on TikTok or Facebook or Youtube. My first few posts have been uploaded to TikTok and Facebook and have like over 250k views. It makes me feel sick that people are using me as a tool to make money. I know this probably won't stop any of them, but if anyone sees them out in the wild, know I do not support it.