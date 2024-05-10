Man shares the saga of his gambling addiction; 'What should I do? Talk to wife? She will lose it!!!' AITA?" UPDATED 14X

Just getting my feet underneath me and am certainly no pro, but if you want to chat feel free to reach out. One thing I know for sure is that you've got to quit chasing losses.

That money is gone, so spend your energy figuring out how to put the pieces back together and move forward. Do it for you daughter if nothing else. Stay strong, you can do this!

shady66 writes:

You have to talk to your wife and come clean. It will be a very difficult conversation as spouses do not know what type of life they have signed up for and it is unfair for them to have to deal with an addict for the rest of their lives.