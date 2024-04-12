Man shares the saga of leaving his fiancé of 8 years. 'This was the ultimate betrayal.' AITA? PART 2 OF 2 PART STORY

This really stuck with me. As we talked more they recommend I write a letter with all my feelings and give it to her. I did this. I wrote everything and said at the end to call me if you would like. I am not going to repeat what I wrote on that letter but know it was everything I had been feeling. She called and we met later.

We went to where our first date was. It was a picnic at the park (I know cheesy). Our park does Halloween lights so I thought it would be nice to go there in the evening. When I saw her I felt butterflies in my stomach and my head got hot. However, I felt awful when I saw her. She looked bad.