Man shares saga of wife's sobriety; 'She's given up alcohol and I can't live like this.' UPDATED

"My wife [30 F] has given up alcohol for good and I [31 M] am finding it difficult to deal with + 1 year later update."

My wife and I have been together for about a decade and we've been married for three years. I'd say we're very happy, enjoy spending time with each other and have a similar view on the world. No kids for now, just pets. Things have been pretty great, on the whole.

Over the last few years, my wife has been working in a hard but very rewarding job and during that time, her alcohol consumption increased quite a bit. She'd usually have a couple of glasses of wine in the evenings at home to wind down.

Every once in a while, she'd be involved in work events in the evenings which could get quite boozy too - her field can be quite boozy in general; they usually have drinks in the office on a Friday afternoon (a glass or two).