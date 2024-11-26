Mans shares Thanksgiving saga; 'I went to my GF's parents for Thanksgiving and it went horribly.' UPDATED

I confided in her that I was afraid to go tell him, that I was afraid of him. Apparently he was just on the other side of the door...and heard me. His reaction? To barrel through the door screaming at me and being in an even worse mood. My mom said nothing in the moment. And she never spoke with me or brought up the fact that I was too afraid of my father to do something as simple as tell him dinner was ready.

In my pre-teen/early tern years, I remember a time.he was exploding at me for...I don't even remember what. Something innane, I'm sure. Self-taught protocol was just keep my head down and say as little as possible.