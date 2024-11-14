Man shares wedding saga; 'My ex-fiancé and I broke up over our wedding dress code.' UPDATED

My ex mostly only wears black. It didn't really bother me but on the day of the wedding she wore a black dress. I asked her not to wear a black dress because it specifically stated on the invite not to but she was adamant that my SIL was being a bridezilla and she didn't have to accommodate.

Anyway, at the wedding my ex was the ONLY one in black, my SIL took one look at her and asked her if she was going to a funeral after the wedding. My ex got very embarrassed and said that she didn't have any other dresses when my cousin piped up with "Oh why didn't you tell us, you could have borrowed one of mine, we're the same size".