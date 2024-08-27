Man baffled by coworker's accusation; 'How could I be the FATHER of your CHILD?! I'm GAY!' UPDATED 2X

The backlash she got was pretty intense and is still an ongoing current festival of panic and fear.

Two of them blocked her off everything, called/having been texting me to tell me that they just don’t feel safe anymore being her friend, the third is on the fence, because she doesn’t want Danielle to feel anymore alienated than she already has been...

but is also worried about him posting the videos or sending them to their families out of petty revenge since she vented about an abrtion she never told her VERY prolife family about that could very well get her disowned.

I understand Danielle, but I don’t at the same time.