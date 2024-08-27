Man shocked when cheating wife has 'MULTIPLE UNHINGED DEMANDS.' UPDATED 2X

Talking to my therapist, I've come to realize how unlikely it is that this will end up ok. I love this person, and as much as I want the best for her, it is not guaranteed that I am actually helping. Not because I'm not doing all I can, but because all change for her has to be internal.

And statistically, Bipolar takes a while to treat, and even if it is treated very successfully, we go back to having a relationship in which she was so insecure about whether she was good enough for me, about her own intelligence, and about confrontation, that it'll be hard to think we'll make it regardless.

So I've basically made the internal decision that I'll be seeking legal separation (basically divorce with separated finances, but she can stay on my health insurance).