Man shocked when ex-wife moves into his apartment building; 'I thought you had a restraining order against me.' AITA? UPDATED

I'm not a criminal law attorney but you have some good factors in your favor. You have abided by the order of protection for a long time (2 years!) without incident. You have sobered up and been through counseling.

Judges want to hear that stuff. The best practical advice I can give you is that you should take the lead here. Get an attorney and get yourself back in front of the judge. Tell the judge your story first.

If you wait and she drags you into court, you may be viewed with suspicion because, as others have noted, you're technically in violation of the protection order right now.

An attorney in your area will undoubtedly know more about what to ask for but if you take the lead the judge will probably be more sympathetic to your cause.