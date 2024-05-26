Man shocked when friends call his GF creepy; 'We can't tell if she's a secret psycho or trying to physically hurt you.' AITA? UPDATED

With so much history I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt by just asking him to drop it since I really didn’t care if he found her creepy I really liked her and he’d just have to deal with it if he wanted to continue being friends.

He didn’t apologize or even say he was wrong but he did agree to stop commenting on it. Which isn’t perfect but works for now as I consider if I really want to continue to be friends with him.

Yesterday I met up with Alice for a casual date it wasn’t anything fancy just a home picnic (I have really bad allergies so we couldn’t do it outside). We had some candles and our favorite foods and we watched movies and dissected our favorite tropes.