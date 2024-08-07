Man shocked at GF's 'odd history with the homeless;' 'Can I continue to DATE this woman?' AITA? UPDATED

What do you think? I'm no saint at all but I can't help that it bothers me. I can't look at her the same way now and I really think it might be over. Thanks for your advice.

Before we give you OP's updates, let's take a look at some top comments and responses from OP:

pixiekaela:nor but why wasn’t this a deal breaker for you????

OOP: I think it was. I'm just saying I was second guessing it. It's hard to process. Virtual-Discipline-1: Why the f are you with a evil person like that damn bro your a POS also

OOP: Sorry I'm not trying to justify it it's just really hard for me. But people do change. I was a totally different person in college too. This would be so much easier for me if she was just sorry about it.