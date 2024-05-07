Man shocked when MIL calls police on him & partner; 'We're NOT abusive parents to our baby!' AITA? UPDATED

When this man is upset with his MIL, he asks the internet:

"My MIL called the police on us for how we parent our child. I'm furious. AITA?"

I really can’t believe it, but my MIL claims my partner (F) and I (M) (mid 30s) are abusing our baby (6 months old) since he “complains” while on his tummy (our doctor said he needs more tummy time for his flat spot, to strengthen his muscles, as well as to help him roll over).

He doesn’t like tummy time but it’s not like he even gets to the point of crying. He just makes uncomfortable noises. We tried explaining this to MIL but she keeps claiming we are forcing the baby and abusing him. MIL has been living with us the last few months and things have gone great until this happened.