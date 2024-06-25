Man's feelings for wife drastically change while she's on vacation; 'She ABANDONED ME.' AITA? UPDATED

I want to clarify a couple of things. Money was not an issue, I am lucky to be working in a high paying, albeit stressful job. It really didn’t bother me how much money my wife spent on her trip.

The main issue was I was emotionally and mentally overwhelmed managing 2 children while I was also working full time (albeit remote). My wife was also specifically against daycare for personal reasons.

By the end of the first week, I had lost my sanity and basically broke down in tears when my sister video called me. She called me 2 times during the entirety of her vacation

My sister had enough time to come over and help me from the second week on, and she really wanted to because it gave her a purpose in life.