Man shuts down GF after she insists that his teenage daughter is 'disrespectful.' AITA?

There were complaints about claire CONSTANTLY. Then Anne started complaining because Claire was the only person in the house that didn't cook. And I also didn't see a problem with it since Dee and I didn't mind doing it. And Claire helped around the kitchen everytime someone cooked. Whereas Anne would cook once maybe every 2 weeks.

However, today another issue came up, Claire made lunch. They were "snackwiches" and our machine only fits 4 at a time. Anne and Claire were both eating 2 each.

Dee and I were eating 3 each. So Claire thought the obvious thing to do would be to make hers and Anne's first. So, she brought the plate to Anne and got a quick "thank you", no complaints. I jokingly told Claire I'd steal her food. Claire said that she was going to, but Dee put his in first, no big deal.