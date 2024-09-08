Man signs 6 yo twins up for public school behind SAHM wife's back; 'Her lifestyle has become HARMFUL.' AITA?

There are specific reasons why a child can and should be home schooled. (Eg health issues, remote living, and other possibilities). If they are learning by a planned curriculum it’s fine and kids can do well.

If it’s “junior 1 is interested in building so this week they can play with all the Lego and mine craft they want to. Junior 2 is interested in geography this week so they can spend the week watching you tube travelling videos and colouring in maps. Junior 3 likes clothes so they can play with their Barbie dolls and learn to sew up those dresses over there”.

Some of that is valid learning. But it’s not necessarily going to take them far. And I’m not dismissing the benefits of Lego, colouring in or barbie dolls but there should be a plan.