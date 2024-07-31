Man's two sisters get married; 'I gave them gifts based on the TYPE of wedding, now they're BOTH MAD.' AITA?

When this man upsets his sisters, he asks the internet:

"AITAH for not giving my sister who eloped as generous as a gift as my sister who had a traditional wedding?"

My parents had me when they were really young, are still together now and had two more kids, my sisters Katie and Jess later on. Im 15 and 17 years older than them respectively.

Because of the age gap, sometimes I feel more like an uncle than a big brother to them. Ive been fortunate in my career to do well and Ive typically been pretty generous with them when it comes to things like Birthday's, Christmas, and graduations.

My sister Katie got married 2 summers ago and had your typical traditional wedding. Id guess around 125 people were there, it was very nice, and definitely not cheap. I dont know how much they spent but I know my parents and her husbands only were able to contribute for about half the cost.