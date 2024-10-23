Man SNAPS at wife after she demands he take a paternity test for his nephew; 'She's gone CRAZY.' AITA? UPDATED

appfox writes:

a, you should not care she is crying you should be asking what's wrong with her?!?. She deserves that, in my opinion, after her disgustingly thinking it's acceptable thing to accuse you and your sister of incest and sleeping with each other creating a child together.

And you shouldn't have to be consoled after she was/is in the wrong here. She needs to apologize to you for letting her insecurities affect y'alls relationship both with you and your family.

Her accusing you and your sister of that is disgusting, and I can't blame you for that reaction because, again, her both say and think that is purely disgusting and disturbing and honestly anyone would if they look at them and their family that way especially with 0 poof.