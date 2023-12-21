Man 'solves' ex's problem with neighbor's dog without her consent. 'We broke up over this.' AITA?

"AITAH for solving my ex-girlfriend's problem without her consent? We broke up over this?"

Basically, my gf (now ex) lives in an apartment building where she shares her floor with just one other tenant, but the dude lets his big dog sleep in the hallway between their front doors.

The dog does what dogs do: It thinks the hallway is its territory, so it defends it. It never bit anyone but it'd usually growl and look aggressive whenever my ex or myself walked past it to go to her apartment.

My ex just would not shut up about how much she hated that dog being there (she is squeamish around dogs at the best of times) but the dog's owner is a massive-looking tatted-up dude, and she'd keep whining that she didn't dare speak up to him because he scared her.