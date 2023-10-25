Man 'speaks sternly' to scold unattended child, 'the mom starts tearing into me.' AITA?

Disgruntled, I walk inside, go right up to the kid and say, quite sternly but not yelling, "you're pointing the laser near my baby's eyes, you need to stop it, now." I def wasn't polite, but I wanted him to get that he was doing something dangerous. He responds, a bit flustered, "oh, I'm sorry, I didn't know!" and I walk away.

At that point his mom (F40s), unbeknownst to me sitting about ten feet away at the bar drinking with friends, says in an annoyed tone "um sir, it wasn't on purpose!" Not wanting to get into it, I don't say anything and just walk out (I was already at the door by the time she said this).