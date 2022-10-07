Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man spends entire date on phone with his mom, then harasses his date for telling.

Man spends entire date on phone with his mom, then harasses his date for telling.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 7, 2022 | 8:41 PM
ADVERTISING

A single woman had a bad date (who could imagine?) that just got weirder... even after it ended. So she posted on Reddit to asked if she was actually the as*hole here:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my friends how my date's mother called him 5 times during our 2 hr date?

I (27F) went on a date with Jack (30M) recently. It was our first & last date. I didn't know him really well & we only know eachother through friends. We were set up by one of them & we talked a bit before deciding to go out. He seemed normal.

We went to a cafe. Now we had only gotten there ( just sat down) when he got a call from his mum, no big deal, he took the call in front of me so I had no other option to hear what he was talking about. He told his mum that we had arrived & its all fine. I thought that's fine maybe he was anxious or something or his mum was wishing him luck.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content