Man spends entire date on phone with his mom, then harasses his date for telling.

A single woman had a bad date (who could imagine?) that just got weirder... even after it ended. So she posted on Reddit to asked if she was actually the as*hole here:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my friends how my date's mother called him 5 times during our 2 hr date?

I (27F) went on a date with Jack (30M) recently. It was our first & last date. I didn't know him really well & we only know eachother through friends. We were set up by one of them & we talked a bit before deciding to go out. He seemed normal.