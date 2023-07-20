Man spies on wife at work to prove she isn't 'unfairly targeted' by coworkers; AITA?

When should you tell your wife that her coworkers are right about her bad vibes?

So, when a conflicted husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about his wife's attitude, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife that I agree with her coworkers?

Throwaway and on Mobile: Me (30M) and my wife 'Lexi' (28F) have been together for 5 years. Lexi and I have always had a pretty solid relationship.

We do have our issues just like any other couple, but we always work through it in the end. One reoccurring issue that has been causing some drama lately is Lexi's coworkers.

About 6 months ago, Lexi got a new job at a local supermarket. Roughly 3 months into it, she started complaining about how her coworkers don't like her and that she can't stand them.