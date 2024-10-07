Man stages intervention for pregnant daughter; 'The baby name you chose is INSANE, Being an INFLUENCER has RUINED you.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Time will see how this goes. My SIL is still apprehensive, as he's had to have been on eggshells in their home, and isn't happy about the tiktok at all with her past behaviour.

He says he wants this to work, which is why he married her despite everything, but that if she doesn't actually go to the therapy my wife and I paid for, he's going to look at options for leaving. He wants to say to one of the comments that he isn't a "wet blanket", but was just trying to keep his wife healthy for the sake of their unborn child.

Some of the comments regarding how creeps use mommy blogs as material for their unsavoury desires also was a wake-up call for all of us, and none of us will post photos or information relating to our family children online.