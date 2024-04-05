Man stalks birth mom; baffled when it results in him meeting birth father too. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Because she told me for years after I was adopted she saw kids that would be my age and used to think they were me. Then she would be crying in public. It fd with her mind a lot and made her depressed so she didn’t want to do the same when she saw me, getting her hopes up like that.

She says I look so much like my biological dad when he was younger though. We talked about him too. They stayed in contact with eachother incase I ever reached out to one of them so it would be easier to contact the other.

I didn’t have hope about finding my biological dad since he was never mentioned so I’m glad they both planned for this future scenario. She told me about how they wanted to keep me.