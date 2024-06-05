Man starts his own family; parents say, 'You KNOW this is a betrayal.' AITA? UPDATED

A few months ago Ann was sick and my mother offered to pick our kids up from school. It's a long story, but she kept changing things and making it very complicated and my youngest ended up being left alone for a little while and he got scared.

After that, I had a harsh talk with my parents and told them how disappointed I was in them, and how I needed to focus on my health and they were making things worse.

I told them they are not allowed to take my kids anywhere, and they are not allowed to just drop by at my house, and in fact they were not even allowed to offer to help (because my mom doesn't take no for an answer and will nag until she wears me down.)