Man storms out of family gathering for being seated with the kids; AITA?

While it's normal for families to seat all the kids together at holidays or family events, what do you do with the 22-year-olds?

If you're old enough to vote, drink alcohol, pay rent and know what tax bracket you're in...you'd think you'd be able to join in on the potentially R-rated conversation with Aunt Lisa, right? Wrong! When a frustrated young man decided to vent to the moral compass of internet strangers of Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' people were eager to help deem a crucial verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving a family gathering because my family made me sit at the kids' table?

For context: I haven't seen my full family together in quite some time, so they set up a get together at a park today. The family gathering includes me (22m), my brother (21), my sister (25), her husband (29) and their two kids, my dad, step-mom and her kids (6 and 9) aunt, uncle, my two cousins (15 and 20), grandma, and grandpa.