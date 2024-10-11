Man sues best friend of 13 years after he pushed him into shark-infested waters. AITA?

"AITA for suing my best friend of 13 years after he pushed me into shark-infested waters as a prank?"

I 27M have been best friends with M27 for 13 years. We’ve always been super close. Last week, we went on vacation to a beach state, and everything was going great—until this happened.

We were hanging out near a pier, taking pictures. There were hammerhead sharks in the water, clearly visible but far enough away. Suddenly, out of nowhere, he shoves me into the water. I freaked out, screaming, thinking I could die. Thankfully, a lifeguard pulled me out right away, but I was absolutely terrified.