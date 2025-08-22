Man 'surprises' wife with 2-year-old untrained pitbull mix. AITA? 'He thinks I'm overreacting.'

That poops & pees everywhere. He doesn’t have the time to train him constantly because he works and gets off at 4. I personally have been doing things to stay out later in the evening like going to the gym or swimming just to avoid being home because I absolutely abhor the constant poop and pee and the wet spots.

It’s also concerning because I know if too much of that happens then the flooring will have to be replaced and even the walls. I’ve toured a house where it reeked of dog poop/piss and I refused to even consider it and I want to rent the house when we move out and I’m scared it will be like that house.