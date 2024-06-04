Man is suspicious of wife's activity at bachelorette party; 'She's been acting weird ever since.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

The picture had a very faint watermark in the corner so I Tineyed it and it was a stock photo. I replied and said I could see the watermark, it’s totally fine if she saw a stripper and it really didn’t bother me. She didn’t respond directly to that but kept me updated that she was coming home etc later in the evening.

***( she explained that the picture she sent was what the party was supposed to look like. She showed me the WhatsApp group for the hen party where that picture was sent to the group.

She then showed me in her camera roll the actual picture from the evening which was Mario Kart Monopoly and Risk which nobody wanted to play. She said she meant to message me that afterwards but they moved on to the next ‘activity’ abruptly.)