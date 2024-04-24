Man takes 30 showers a week to ease wife's OCD, 'I think I need to leave her.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

OP's 3rd update (months later):

Its been awhile since my original post, but I didnt want to post until there was substantial progress.

Since then, not much has improved. I decided to convince her to attend out patient behavioral therapy. To my surprise, she agreed and I was so happy.

Unfortunately, she refused to attend the session last night and became violent and suicidal. I had no choice but to get the police involved and have her committed to in patient therapy.

This was the hardest thing I have ever had to do. I feel so broken right now. I'm going to see a counselor in hopes that I can figure out what to do.

I dont know how long they are going to keep her in patient yet but I pray that she takes advantage of it because I still love her and I did this because I still do.