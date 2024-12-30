Man takes 'all the cool stuff' after his roommate kicks him out, 'I was blindsided.' AITA?

"AITA for taking everything that’s mine when my roommate asked me to move out?"

My (21M) roommate (21F) and I moved into an apartment together about 5 months ago. We’re friends, and she was the one who found the place and put me on the lease to sign. I was nothing but respectful as a roommate. We split chores, I did my dishes, and there wasn’t any tension between us—or so I thought.

One day, while I was out, she texted me saying she needed to talk when I got home. When I returned, she sat me down and told me she wanted me to move out. She said she didn’t think she wanted to continue living with me. She’d already talked to the landlord and set a move-out date for January 1st.