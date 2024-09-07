Man takes DNA test behind parents back; 'My WHOLE world has turned upside down.' UPDATED

Diligent_Course_6616: Lemmi ask you some advice from a step parent in similar situation. Would you have preferred been told the truth since you were old enough to understand or have it continue be kept a secret knowing how you feel now?

I don’t want to lie to my step daughter (who calls me daddy and only known me as so) but obvi being a 5 yr old wouldn’t comprehend much anyway. Idk guess I’ll figure it out when the time comes

OOP: I’m pretty raw right now so take it with a grain of salt, but I wish I’d known. Either way, I’d’ve known my dad loves me, as I’m sure your (step)daughter does, but if I’d known then I wouldn’t feel so shocked and betrayed right now.