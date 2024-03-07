Man takes extreme pleasure in tricking 'vitamin deficient vegan' wife. AITA? UPDATED.

When this man is fed up with his wife's veganism, he asks Reddit:
My wife has been vegan for 4 or 5 years. She's so committed to food and vegan life that she runs a vegan food blog and other social medias.
Now, she's not one of the crazy radicals that would protest by gluing her tits to a fridge in the milk aisle or yell at a guy and hesitate while thinking of how to insult him for eating a kabob in front of her. But she does care about being a clean vegan.
Anyways, We got sick a few months back. Without realizing it, I bought a big bottle of Vitamin D in gelatin capsules. She recently found out she was Vitamin D deficient and has been taking these capsules daily.
One day, she asked me to get her the vitamin and I noticed "gelatin" as an ingredient on the back.
I never told her and sometimes I feel bad but I also find it kind of funny. I've let her know every other time she slipped up, but I would rather keep it at a blissful ignorance this time around. I'm just going to help her finish the bottle and get a different kind after thoroughly checking the ingredients.
I'm probably gonna take this to my grave, Just wanted to get this off my chest and laugh about it with someone lol
brookbaraf writes:
YTA. This isn’t funny. I don’t eat game meat and a lot of my AK friends and family have confessed to “contemplating” feeding it to me anyway; I’ve made it clear if they did I’d cut them out of my life completely forever. This is a big trust issue and a sign of immaturity on your part.
Go buy some capsules made out of argar argar and apologize to your wife like an adult.
(For anyone wondering game meat plays hell on my intestines so I would definitely be able to tell!)
sailorsonia writes:
Tell your wife. It’s probably not nearly as big of a deal as you think it is. I’ve been vegan about 5 years too. It’s almost impossible to be 100% vegan. Sometimes shit happens.
There’s a lot of reasons that people go vegan but speaking for myself and my vegan friends, I don’t think this is that big of a deal.
Of course we would rather have vegan versions than not but IMO, it would be worse to waste something. I, personally, would choose to finish the bottle and just get a vegan one next time.
Most of us aren’t insane PETA people. Just tell her what you noticed. There’s no vegan police.
chcahca writes:
You don't think the gelatin thing is a big deal, but knowing where gelatin comes from after being vegan for YEARS is horrifying. i understand it was a mistake and the exploitation already happened and might as well finish or hand them to someone else who is ok consuming them,
but to withhold is wrong and it is most definitely a big deal. gelatin is the bones of animals so although its not life and death to humans its life and death to billions of animals.
She loves food ok yea but she also loves animals or she wouldnt be vegan if she loved food more than animals im sure she wouldnt be vegan so i dont get the food comment.
weezydee writes:
This isn't funny. Anyone who thinks "tricking" vegans or lying about something being vegan when you know it's not is a piece of shit and I hope karma comes for you hard. Would you feed pork to a Muslim and then laugh about it??
It's not about what we CAN'T eat, it's about what we WON'T eat. Because of people like you I don't eat at restaurants unless it's vegan only and certainly don't eat food made by a non vegan. And all because I give a shit about animals and the planet?? Seriously what is wrong with you?
After a lot of interesting comments I did end up talking to my wife about it. she was upset that I withheld the truth and that she partially found out because of a Reddit post but I apologized and am trying to make it up to her
I am not cool with lying and that's not what I thought was funny. I just think its funny accidentally flopping on the vegan diet is all.
You guys are making this such a huge deal about our relationship and me being a liar and i appreciate you calling me out. It did make me realize that lying was not cool and I should not do that even if i imagine it as a way of protecting her.
a similar argument could be made about why partners lie about cheating like "i just didn't want to upset you" type thing. and that's definitely not cool
but yeah the gelatin thing was really not a big deal, you guys are making it seem like being a vegan is like life and death to her. she loves food in general and that's what led to her making vegan content. she's passionate about making the best food possible and with it being vegan she loves to share it.
thanks for reading my weird confession. hope you're all having a good day or night.