Man takes GF's Porsche off-roading; GF says he broke suspension. He says GF is an AH.

Cars are, for many people, a necessary transportation method. For others, they can be a status symbol; a Ford Mustang is very different from a Nissan Altima. The opportunity to drive a luxury vehicle isn't given to everyone every day. If you suddenly found yourself with access to one wouldn't you take it out for a spin?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man takes his girlfriend's Porsche out for a spin, and then she asks him to pay for the maintenance bill.

He writes:

My girlfriend (28F) was traveling and asked me (30M) to stay at her place and look after her dogs. She told me I could use her car for anything I needed during my stay. She has two cars and did not specify which one, the Porsche 911 GT3 or the Toyota Camry.