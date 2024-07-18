Man plans month-long trip to Europe with son, doesn't invite wife, 'she cheated on me 2 years ago.' AITA?

"AITA for going on a 1 month trip to Europe with only my son and not my wife because she cheated on me 2 years ago?"

My wife (34F) and I (34M) have been married for 9 years, and we have a 7 year old boy. A couple of years ago, my wife herself confessed that she had a one night stand with her ex when he had come to town the previous week.

I was devastated, and I really did not see any path to reconciliation, but I also had to take my son into account. My wife was extremely remorseful and she could have kept her infidelity hidden forever but she didn’t. I was still extremely sad and resentful, but my wife took all possible steps to reconciliation.

It has been 2 years, and I can say that I am at a stage where I have almost forgiven my wife, because she has pretty much done everything possible the past 2 years to show how much she loves me.