Man tells fiancé out of nowhere; 'I don't really want to marry you anymore.' UPDATED

I've been thinking about what she said ever since. I consider cheating the ultimate, worst betrayal in a relationship. Clearly, my fiancée doesn't think so since she said her cousin cheating "wasn't that big of a deal since they weren't married." Would this mean that she thinks cheating on me right now wouldn't be that big of a deal since we aren't married yet?

As a man, if I got cheated on by my partner, I hope someone who knew about it would tell me. I would heavily judge anyone who knew about it, didn't tell me, let me go on to marry the person that cheated on me, and attended my wedding as if nothing was wrong. Like my fiancée did to her cousin's husband.