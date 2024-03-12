Man tells affair partner's husband about their relationship, 'I ruined her marriage.' AITA?

I got to her place and as agreed and we headed to the event. We had an awesome night where the flirting intensified including some slow dancing but nothing further. At the end of the event we got an Uber back to her place and she invited me in. She then excused herself to get changed and came back out wearing a robe that was semi-see-through and sat next to me on the couch. It only took a few seconds before we were at it like teenagers. I left in the morning feeling amazing thinking I'd like to see this go further.