Man tries to force children to 'forget' about their dead mom and ends up tearing family apart.

The situation remained tense between my brother and his children, causing friction within the family as some of us questioned why he was pushing this on his children. He insisted that Katherine deserved to be a mom and demanded respect for being a loving and nurturing figure to the kids.

Mother's Day, from the first year of their marriage until last year, became toxic. My brother prohibited the kids from seeing their maternal relatives on that day, and they also avoided us and their late mother's grave. Mother's Day was dedicated solely to Katherine.

He would make her breakfast, and the kids, expressing their disapproval, would remind her she didn't deserve to be celebrated. The kids never addressed her as "mom," which upset Katherine. This strained relationship escalated, leading to the kids cutting off contact with their father in the last few months.