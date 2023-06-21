Man asks for dating app help; brother says his profile and life is woman repellent.

Dating isn't what it was thirty years ago. Dating apps have allowed people more access to people they may not have met before, but they also create a sense of abundant choices. If you're not getting many matches reflecting on your profile might be the best thing to do.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A#%hole Subreddit, a man tells his brother he needs to lower his standards because he isn't a catch.

He writes:

My brother Bill (30M) has been trying online dating for three years but with no success. We live in a more rural area, so there aren't that many single women around his age, to begin with.

Ones who are available, Bill didn't think they were good enough. He asked me to edit his Hinge profile so he could attract a mate. I looked it over, and damn.