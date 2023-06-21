Man asks for dating app help; brother says his profile and life is woman repellent.

Dating isn't what it was thirty years ago. Dating apps have allowed people more access to people they may not have met before, but they also create a sense of abundant choices. If you're not getting many matches reflecting on your profile might be the best thing to do.
He writes:
My brother Bill (30M) has been trying online dating for three years but with no success. We live in a more rural area, so there aren't that many single women around his age, to begin with.
Ones who are available, Bill didn't think they were good enough. He asked me to edit his Hinge profile so he could attract a mate. I looked it over, and damn.
His profile has paragraphs of what he's looking for in a woman: skinny, cute, under 30, average to high income, and he lives locally. She must be into anime and gaming. He only has grainy selfies or pictures with one or both parents—mostly our mom.
Bill lives with our parents and has been a door greeter at Walmart since he was 18. I told Bill that he doesn't need to overhaul his page. He needs to overhaul his life.
No woman meeting his wants would want to date a thirty-year-old living off his parents and working a job. Walmart normally gives to old people to stay busy.
Bill freaked out on me and told our mom. She's upset because I tried to tear him down when he needed my help. She wants me to apologize, but what's there to apologize? I just told Bill what was wrong and that he should consider changing his life if he wants what he wants. AITA?
The internet has seen tough love before.
wanderingstorm says:
Ehhhh NTA (Not the A%#hole). Harsh as it is, it’s the truth.
Comfortable-Sea-2454 says:
NTA - you gave him the help he asked for. He didn't get the help he wanted, but you gave him true advice. The way his profile reads, he is looking for a sugar mama to take care of him!
magicsusan42 says:
NTA. The fact that he ran straight to mommy and that mommy now wants OP to apologize is exactly how and why Bill is in this position. He needs therapy and a life coach, but he can’t be bothered.
It feels like Bill might ask your mom to talk to the mothers of the women who don't want to date him.