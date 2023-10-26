Man tells casual fling he'd never consider a serious relationship because of her 5-year-old. AITA?

"AITA for telling a girl that I would never date her because she's a single mother?"

I can't speak for every man in the world but to me, I would never consider a serious relationship with a woman who has kids with another man. With that being said, I've been casually seeing this woman (31F) who has a 5-year old. It's been casual between us, I've met her son a few times but only fleetingly.

Only when I've gone over to hers and I've had to interact with him. I thought we had an understanding of our casual FWB arrangement as we discussed it when we started seeing each other but yesterday, she came over to my place and asked me about the future "for us."