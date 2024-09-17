Man tells his chronically late SAHM wife 'late fees are on you and you alone.' AITA? 'It's not funny anymore.'

"AITA for telling my wife that late pick-up fees are on her and her alone?"

I am 34 years old. My wife is 33 years old. We’ve been together for 10 years and have a four-year-old son together. Ever since we started dating, my wife has chronically been late. I can count on one hand how many times I remember her being on time. She has this bizarre tendency to leave when we’re supposed to be arriving at whatever venue we’re going to.

If we have reservations for 7:00, she’s not ready until 7:00. If the movie starts at 5:45, she’s not ready until 5:45. I used to find it kind of humorous and almost endearing. There was an ongoing joke of her being from the distant future where we had figured out wormhole technology for instant teleportation, and that she just had not adapted to the present year yet.