Man tells coworker his 'achievement' just meant that he had rich parents; AITA?

Having a chip on your shoulder about privilege and class can be motivating, but it also can make you the least popular coworker at the post-work bar hang...

So, when a frustrated employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his coworker's travel history, people were ready to roast him.

AITA for telling someone that his “achievement” just meant that he had rich parents?

I (23m) have been with my current company for a year now. Recently, a new guy (Jack) joined our team fresh out of college. Last Friday my manager invited everyone to a bar after work.

There, Jack told everyone about an achievement that he obtained over spring break: he visited his 150th country (Cambodia). In contrast to everyone else, who were asking things such as “What was the best/worst/strangest thing you ate,” “Which countries were your favorite,” and “Any cool stories,” I just said “Good for you” and went back to my drink.