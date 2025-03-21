Man tells coworker to 'freshen up' for important event, 'he's pretty scruffy.' AITA? 'Everyone was SILENT.'

"AITA for telling my coworker to 'freshen up' for an important event?"

I (32M) work at a company with the occasional events. I take them as chances to network with people from other companies and so on. My coworker [33M], who we’ll call Ben is pretty scruffy.

Showing up to work in the same outfit he wore the previous day and even sleeping at his desk sometimes. I’ve never interacted with him 1-on-1 per se but we’ve been on the same projects and I’m friendly with him.

Here is where the issue is: Recently, there was a company event, and, for once, Ben didn’t really participate or speak about it beforehand, so most of us assumed he wasn’t going. I didn’t expect him to come of course, but he did in the most unprofessional outfit.