Man tells coworker she is 'horrible' and will 'probably end up alone.' AITA?

A couple of weeks ago Emily came to me at work almost hysterical. I asked her what was wrong and she told me that the day prior Jon had asked her to pick something up from his apartment and bring it to him at work. She said that while she was at his house, she decided she wanted to start snooping through his stuff, and she found out that he had been taking "performance-enhancing" pills.

Apparently, her finding out that he was on the pills made her extremely insecure, and she was panicking. I explained to her that there are a number reasons why he might be on it but the best thing for her to do would be to have a conversation with him about it. I was able to calm her down and she told me that she would talk to him.