Man punishes 'spoiled' daughter after she gets grandparents to attack her mom. asks AITA?

Intrepid_Potential60 says:

I can’t imagine how I’d handle this, it is a fundamental betrayal of your, your wife’s, and familial trust. 16 year old’s often think they know a lot - when in reality they don’t even know what they don’t know - and this is a scary example of it.

She’s got a lot of work ahead of her, to earn the trust and benefit of the doubt back. She just burned whatever capital she had and then some. As a dad, you do need to show her a path to do that work. It;s our job as parents, we need to make our kids into good adults of their own, and she needs to see a path to be that from where she is. NTA, and wish you luck in this.