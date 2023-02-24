Man tells friend he can't bring service dog to his home because he isn't a 'dog guy.'

Dogs can be trained to do incredible things. Herd sheep guide people, and even alert people when their blood sugar gets low. If people do have a service dog, they probably have to be with that dog 24/7.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man asks if he was wrong to tell his friend that he can't bring his service dog to his place.

He writes:

My (M39) friend (M38) recently got a service dog, a diabetic-alert dog. The issue arises because he wants to bring it to my house when I host hangouts/parties. I'm not much of a dog person and don't want it at my house. It is a breed that sheds, and I don't want to deal with dog hair in my house. Also, my kids regularly play in our yard, and I don't want them to encounter dog poop and pee.