Man tells friend he can't bring service dog to his home because he isn't a 'dog guy.'

Dogs can be trained to do incredible things. Herd sheep guide people, and even alert people when their blood sugar gets low. If people do have a service dog, they probably have to be with that dog 24/7.
He writes:
My (M39) friend (M38) recently got a service dog, a diabetic-alert dog. The issue arises because he wants to bring it to my house when I host hangouts/parties. I'm not much of a dog person and don't want it at my house. It is a breed that sheds, and I don't want to deal with dog hair in my house. Also, my kids regularly play in our yard, and I don't want them to encounter dog poop and pee.
I've spent the last ten years in this house, turning it into a place my friends, family, and I could hang out. I have a pool. I built a bar in my basement, those types of upgrades. I offered to meet out at a restaurant or someone else's place and host less, but my house is the preferred destination among everyone else. I have amenities that others don't, and my place has no expensive food and bar tabs. I host a lot during football season and other major sporting events, with some general hangouts in between.