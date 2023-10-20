Man tells GF on 'crazy baby kick,' that she can 'stay home to take care of it.' AITA?

I know everyone says babies are a lot of work, but really that doesn’t even scratch the surface. I am a stay at home mom and some days it’s hard to have a chance to eat and go to the bathroom. So I am scrabbling to get everything that needs done accomplished when my husband gets home.

So he comes home, either has to watch the baby or help with chores. We take turns eating dinner. He gets a tiny bit of downtime here and there, but honestly I know it has to be crazy stressful for him too. I try to take most nights so he can sleep and be alert at work, but when baby goes through really fussy fazes I sometimes have to take a night off for my sanity.