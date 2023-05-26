Man tells GF that her fan fiction is 'cringey' and 'not actual writing;' AITA?

Part of being in a loving a supportive relationship is encouraging your partner's hobbies, career goals, or any other creatively fulfilling activity...

Just because you might not understand why the person you call your soulmate suddenly developed a passion for rollerskating poetry doesn't mean you can't clap along politely at the skate park reading. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his girlfriend's fan diction, people were ready to roast him.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making fun of my girlfriend for writing Fanfiction and claiming it’s actual writing?

My girlfriend, Abby (f31) and I (m33) have been together for a few months and this Easter, I was going to introduce her to my family. We haven’t moved in together yet.