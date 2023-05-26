Someecards Logo
Man tells GF that her fan fiction is 'cringey' and 'not actual writing;' AITA?

Taylor Brown
May 26, 2023 | 5:41 PM
Part of being in a loving a supportive relationship is encouraging your partner's hobbies, career goals, or any other creatively fulfilling activity...

Just because you might not understand why the person you call your soulmate suddenly developed a passion for rollerskating poetry doesn't mean you can't clap along politely at the skate park reading. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his girlfriend's fan diction, people were ready to roast him.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making fun of my girlfriend for writing Fanfiction and claiming it’s actual writing?

My girlfriend, Abby (f31) and I (m33) have been together for a few months and this Easter, I was going to introduce her to my family. We haven’t moved in together yet.

Abby is quite smart, she has a phd and works in her field. I only have a BA so you can imagine my surprise when hot and smart woman wanted to date me. Anyway, I digress, Abby’s passion is writing although she’s never allowed me to read anything she wrote. She dreams of writing a book and says she’s practicing and trying to draft things.

